To the editor: I have put together a petition to have the Pittsfield Police equipped with body cameras and car dashboard cameras, which they currently do not use.
The petition has 105 signatures. The signatures were gathered at a “Justice for Miguel” demonstration in Pittsfield. ("Family, friends and supporters march and rally for Miguel Estrella in Pittsfield. They want answers and reform after his fatal shooting by Pittsfield police," Eagle, April 10.)
Video footage assists in the preservation of the truth. It neither favors the citizen interacting with the police nor the police officers themselves — it neutrally captures what actually occurred.
It is expected that the item will be placed on the Pittsfield City Council agenda for April 26 at 6 p.m. Those members of the public who wish to speak must arrive before 6 and sign in at the podium in the front, or they might not be able to speak. We will have a gathering at 5:30 p.m. in front of City Hall beforehand before going up to speak. Proponents of body cameras and dashboard cameras for police officers are expected to attend.
Unlike what we constantly see in the media across the nation, the shootings of Pittsfield citizens Miguel Estrella and Daniel Gillis were not caught on body cameras. Pittsfield Police have neither body cameras nor dashboard cameras. There is only a distant video footage of the shooting of Mr. Gillis and none of Mr. Estrella. This is not acceptable. Police body cameras can both inculpate and exculpate police officers — its beauty is that it preserves the truth when there are competing accounts of a shooting. It only aids the citizen or the police officer if truth is on their side.
If we as a society will be using deadly force upon our citizens with mental health issues, the least we can do is to record the incident so that there is a complete, accurate record of what has occurred.
Justice Brandeis said “sunlight is said to be the best of disinfectants.” He was spot on.
Rinaldo Del Gallo III, Pittsfield