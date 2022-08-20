To the editor: I want to clarify a point that has been missing in all the news coverage of the Pittsfield Police Advisory and Review Board’s recent meeting. ("Leader of police advisory panel 'shocked' to be denied access to internal Pittsfield police report on fatal shooting," Eagle, Aug. 17.)
What the ordinance says and requires is not Police Chief Michael Wynn’s fault. He was the messenger not the author.
Having said that, what I said in the meeting stands. As the ordinance presently stands, the review board is not a vehicle for change. If there were a way to allow a member from the board to offer perspectives prior to a determination, that might affect some decisions. As we know, five people can view the same event and there are five different accounts of what actually took place. Another option might be for citizen complaints to be handled using a restorative justice model or mediation. However, what I have learned during the three and a half years on the board is that there are layers of realities that complicate the review board's role: police union, public service laws, internal policies, litigation, qualified immunity, state statutes and probably even more things.
In my mind, as long as the model for police interactions with the public include officers armed with lethal weapons, there will be people killed. This is not to say police should or should not be armed. It is what I believe to be a reality. Additionally, because of the reality of implicit bias and how that plays out when a person feels threatened, Black and Brown people will be more often the victims of law enforcement use of force, at least percentage wise.
It is not fair to expect that a law enforcement office have the same skills as a trained crisis intervention social worker. And crisis worker professionals are not easy to find even when a municipality decides to move in that direction.
Changes in how law enforcement happens, in how 911 calls are handled, how money is appropriated and in how police interact with the general public is a multilayered, complicated issue to tackle. Unfortunately, our ordinance does very little to affect these issues.
Ellen Maxon, Pittsfield
The writer is chairwoman of the Pittsfield Police Advisory and Review Board.