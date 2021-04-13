To the editor: Pittsfield is fortunate to have a pool of well-qualified candidates for its superintendent position.
The suggestion that interim Superintendent Joseph Curtis entered the process late after promoting from the School Committee members, if true, is unfortunate, as it taints the process. I, for one, would like to see someone who can bring a new perspective to the longstanding challenges in the Pittsfield Schools: deplorable dropout rate, untenable staff turnover, lack of diverse staff, and a failure to make all students feel safe and welcomed.
Dr. Bonner stands out as the candidate with the most experience in the largest school districts. Her academic experience is also outstanding. She has repeatedly express her interest in being in the Berkshires, having applied in Lenox and Williamstown. While those communities expressed that they were not ready for change, let’s hope the Pittsfield School Committee does not miss this opportunity to make Pittsfield Schools the school of choice for Berkshire County.
Marjorie Cohan, Pittsfield