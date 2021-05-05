To the editor: I retired five years ago after 30 years as a teacher with Pittsfield Public Schools.
I had spent 27 years of that time in early childhood education. We fought hard for expansion of pre-K classroom programs as well as the home-based Parent-Child Home Program for 2- and 3-year-olds. Research has proven the value of a pre-K experience, especially when the parent is involved from the start. I was especially impressed by President Joe Biden's promise to add preschools for 3- and 4-year-olds to all schools nationwide.
At last, what early childhood educators have known forever is finally being recognized for its value to children and families and society in general. I applaud School Committee member William Cameron for reintroducing a home-based program for 2-year-olds back into the school system. It was slashed from the budget five years ago after having served the city for 45 years. The former administration simply did not see the program's value. Pittsfield PCHP was the national flagship program, the research from which was used to fund many programs around this country and internationally.
I encourage the current administration to rethink its position and take a step forward into the future for the benefit of children and families throughout Pittsfield. Children who are offered PCHP and a pre-K classroom will succeed. Let's take a step into the future.
Roseanne McDevitt, Pittsfield