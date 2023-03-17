Letter: Pittsfield residents should be more considerate of when they put out their trash

To the editor: What a beautiful site the city will be once the snow melts — all the people who put their trash out three days early even though they knew a storm was coming didn't do the right thing and wait.
Now it's buried, and the poor garbage collectors should not have to dig out each house's trash. Once the snow is gone, Pittsfield will look like a slum. It's bad enough every week without the the storm the amount of trash that is blowing around the city. There should be fines for those who put the trash out several days in advance of pickup.
What do you say, City Council? Nothing, as always.
Kevin Maher, Pittsfield