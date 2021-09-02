To the editor: I am happy to read that the city is starting to pave city streets.
The irritating part is potholes have yet to be filled (Joan Drive) and sewer covers have sunk below pavement (upper North Street). Needs work.
Dalton Division Road needs work. A few years ago, sewers were put in. Time was running out in late fall. The asphalt plant was closing, so they had to rush the job. Next spring, the road sank. The patch work is worse. The road is now part of a bypass of Pittsfield using Hubbard Avenue and Williams Street.
It's already September. This work should have started May 1.
Dick Diorio, Pittsfield