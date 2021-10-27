To the editor: As a member of the Pittsfield School Committee, I was shocked to see the headline “Pittsfield school board stifling safety discussion” on The Eagle's Oct. 16 editorial page.
I can assure the citizens of Pittsfield that we are not “stifling” anything; in fact, we are doing just the opposite. School resource officers have been a topic on our agenda four times since May, and we had a discussion on school safety at our Oct. 13 meeting. At every meeting, the agenda provides for “participation by the public.” However, no one has spoken at any of our meetings. The opportunity is there, but no one is taking advantage of it.
Superintendent Joe Curtis signed a memorandum of understanding with the Police Department to put school resource officers in our high schools and middle schools with the intention of assessing the program at the end of the year to determine whether it would be continued, modified or eliminated. However, because of the gravity of the school safety issue, the superintendent decided to go even further by enlisting the services of TNTP, a nonprofit organization founded by teachers.
The proposal they have written for Pittsfield accentuates TNTP’s exceptional commitment to community engagement. They “applaud PPS for committing time and resources to authentically engage students, staff, families, and community members” because it is their belief that “when students, families and community members form powerful partnerships in schools and districts, students reap the benefits.” More specifically, TNTP states that “increased family and community engagement in education is linked to improved school readiness, higher grades, higher test scores, better attendance and fewer tardies, decreased suspension and expulsion rates, and the increased likelihood of high school graduation.”
The School Committee is not trying to “stifle” anyone or anything. We welcome input from the community. We have not “arbitrarily delayed (discussion) for the sake of an outside consultant’s survey,” as the editorial contends. This is far more than a person with a clipboard canvassing a neighborhood. We have chosen a skilled group of 400 staff members who are currently working with over 290 school systems in 31 states. They bring the expertise and experience to help us work with all stakeholders to create schools where students can be inspired to reach their full potential.
Katherine Yon, Pittsfield
The writer is a member of the Pittsfield School Committee.