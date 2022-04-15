To the editor: It’s great that Pittsfield finally has a place for people to take their dogs to run and play. ("Dogs enjoy an afternoon at the Pittsfield Dog Park," Eagle, March 16.)
However, I don’t think that proper care was taken in preparing the area for the dogs or in maintaining it since it’s been open. On the first day it opened last September, I took my dog to the larger dog area, and after we were home I found that he had a sliced paw. After he healed, we have gone back and I watch him and where he runs even more closely now to prevent it happening again, and have picked up 10 to 20 pieces of broken glass each time.
I am not sure how many other owners have had dogs with paw injuries, but it would be good if the city could have someone go during closed hours to inspect and clean the entire area and institute a regular inspection/cleanup for removal of additional shards that may rise to the surface.
Connor McDonough, Pittsfield