To the editor: After reading the excellent article submitted by your reporter concerning the recent fights at Taconic High School ("Pittsfield schools chief warns of extended suspensions following a fight at Taconic High School," Eagle, Sept. 29), it is clear that having only two resource officers — they are really there to provide security and to keep our students safe! — for the four schools in Pittsfield is inadequate.
Perhaps some of this American Rescue Plan Act windfall coming our way could be used to hire two more officers so that each school has one — and maybe some more support staff for those on the front lines dealing with these problems is in order, too.
Or do we want the Pittsfield schools to become the wastelands that exist in the big cities that have to deal with the economically and socially diverse populations?
David P. Harding, Pittsfield