Pittsfield should rethink North St. bike lanes
To the editor: I read with interest Tony Dobrowolski’s article in the Tuesday Eagle about the bike lanes on North Street which, in my opinion, will turn out to be a disaster this summer when the tourists come to town and try to access that one-lane street to visit theaters, restaurants and other businesses in that area and try to park nearby.
We have lived all this time without that little-used convenience to bikers, so I say the City Council should revisit that sorry decision ASAP.
Bob Librizzi, Pittsfield