To the editor: How does allowing one interest group to build an asphalt bike track in Springside Park benefit the city of Pittsfield and its residents?
Will there be annual fees? Taxes? Required investment in the park as a whole? Have I missed that part of the plan?
Allowing this track to be built would be one more short-sighted decision to add to the many Pittsfield governance has made in my lifetime: the destruction of Union Station, removal of the retaining walls at Onota and Pontoosac beaches, undervaluing the Berkshire Carousel and, lately, what seems to be the grant-driven, continuously changing North Street configuration. Does anyone truly believe the bike lanes benefit any downtown business? How many cyclists stop to shop or dine or see a show? What else will be lost to “It seemed like a good idea at the time”?
Springside Park has issues that mirror those of the city as a whole — homelessness, drugs, violence. Is the solution to give up, allowing it to be carved up by special interest groups (no matter their good intentions), or to save it, protect it, and restore it for all residents to enjoy? Why can’t a portion of the stimulus millions the city received be used to save Springside?
There’s more at stake here than a bike track. We need to look beyond today and into the future so those who come after us won’t have to look back the way many of us do when we remember Union Station and wonder “What were they thinking?”
Christine Adams, Pittsfield