To the editor: I write about the lack of proper transportation alternatives between New York City and Pittsfield that include some of the surrounding towns.
If you don't have a car, there are few options for that trip. Peter Pan buses only run on Friday, Saturday and Sunday. They only make one trip a day on that route that is about four hours from Pittsfield to NYC.
The Berkshire Flyer runs only Fridays and Sundays, one train each day. That trip is about 4.5 hours. Additionally, the Flyer is a seasonal train that offers only two trains each way on the weekend, one on Friday and one on Sunday.
What I would like to suggest is the possibility of some kind of bus service between Pittsfield and Richmond in Massachusetts, East Canaan and Canaan in Connecticut, and Chatham and Ghent in New York — and, of course, Hudson Amtrak station.
Having a connection would be very beneficial to Pittsfield and the surrounding towns. It would offer the opportunity to have a real connection with the train service out of Hudson, N.Y. They average about nine trains a day, seven days a week between NYC and Hudson. That's about 63 trains a week.
I have been a vacation home-owner in the area for more than 30 years. It is a shame that in this day and age if you need to use public transportation between Pittsfield and New York City or New York City and Pittsfield you are out of luck Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday. Friday you have one bus choice and one train choice. Saturday you only have one bus choice. Sunday you have one train and one bus.
Using a bus-train combination from Pittsfield to NYC, your total time would be about 3.5 hours — about one hour for the bus ride and about two hours for the train ride from Hudson.
It's 2022, we deserve to have more choices with better options.
Barry M. Keshner, New York, N.Y.