To the editor: Larry Parnass's reporting exposes the travesty of waste disposal and recycling practices in Berkshire County ("OSHA cites ‘serious’ workplace health exposures at Pittsfield trash-burning plant," Eagle, March 15).
Shipping tons of waste daily from transfer stations to out-of-state facilities is apparently a proposed solution to Pittsfield's hazardous, outdated plant on Hubbard Avenue operated by the now-bankrupt Community Eco Power.
We simply cannot tolerate dumping our problems in other communities across upstate New York, as has been proposed by one potential buyer ("If Pittsfield trash incinerator plant sale goes through it will close, which could mean you'll pay more for trash disposal," Eagle, March 11). Take a moment to look into the divisive political landscape of Seneca Falls and surrounding towns where citizens and elected officials have long been battling over corrupt and environmentally damaging operations at Seneca Meadows, the state's largest landfill.
Properly designed, maintained and regulated waste-to-energy facilities can offer an ecologically sound alternative to forever expanding the planet's toxic landfills. The Pittsfield plant provides a significant portion of the energy demands of customers such as Crane & Co. What will happen to our regional economy if the facility is dismantled instead of being remediated and upgraded?
Local government officials should coordinate their efforts and provide leadership in establishing regionwide waste-management solutions that are transparent in their practices. Relying on for-profit corporations to solve what should be a public-utility concern is not a good strategy in the long term. Recycling initiatives in a circular economy are key to successful waste management. But a major responsibility should fall to manufacturers to produce fully recyclable products, since consumers can only be as diligent as local disposal/recycling options allow.
Citizens should inform themselves about the pros and cons of "thermal energy recovery" technology. One source is the national trade organization EnergyRecoveryCouncil.org, which reports on the municipal and corporate owners of facilities across the U.S., including Massachusetts.
Pamela Sandstrom, Pittsfield