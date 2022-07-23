To the editor: The monarch butterfly is the newest addition to the International Union for the Conservation of Nature’s “red list” of endangered species threatened with extinction.
The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service agrees that adding the butterfly to its list of endangered and threatened species is warranted, and the monarch is a candidate for formal listing under the U.S. Endangered Species Act.
Pittsfield’s parks and conservation areas contain acres of milkweed, which is an essential element in the monarch’s life cycle. Monarch butterflies lay their eggs on the plant, which is the monarch caterpillar’s only food source. Why, then, does the city mow the fields containing milkweed — which is itself listed as “endangered” under the Massachusetts Endangered Species Act?
In 2019 and 2020, a visitor to Brattlebrook Conservation area in late summer could easily have seen hundreds of monarch butterflies and thousands of milkweed in bloom. Last year, the area was mowed before the milkweed could reseed, resulting in a much smaller number of plants this year. The mowing has already taken place this year at Brattlebrook and at Kirvin Park; milkweed and other wildflowers are no more. This mowing further endangers the monarch butterfly and contributes to the diminution of habitat for many local pollinators.
In 2021, the Berkshire Conservation District received grant funding to address the decline of native pollinators and their host plants. Perhaps some of this money could be spent educating relevant Pittsfield officials on practices to support, rather than destroy, pollinator-friendly habitats.
Susan Russell, Pittsfield