To the editor: My husband and I received a form from the city of Pittsfield yesterday.
The form requires a listing of every one of the items we have in our condo in the Clock Tower in Pittsfield. The form asks for lists of small appliances and small electronics, tools and equipment, furniture and accessories, and personal effects, to include all jewelry, china, glassware, linens, bedding and all other personal effects.
We called the Assessor's Office to ask why this had never been required before and were told that this is a tax levied on only those people who have a second home in Pittsfield. When did someone come up with this punishment for us? We pay our property taxes on schedule every quarter. We live in the Berkshires only five months a year, but heavily support all the arts, museums, theaters and some politicians with donations. We also eat in the restaurants, and shop for all those things needed for a stay in Pittsfield.
For seven months of the year, we do not use the services that the city provides to its residents. Yet we find ourselves singled out for a tax of 6 percent of the assessed value of every item in our home. We have owned property in Lee and Pittsfield since 2003, and have spent July and August at Oak N' Spruce resort for years prior to that. To be singled out for such a selective tax is disappointing and erodes our pride in the state of Massachusetts and the city of Pittsfield.
It would seem that this tax underlines a basic dislike of "snowbird" that we have never experienced before. It is upsetting to us to the point of considering the sale of our property in Pittsfield.
Milton Lestz, Coral Springs, Fla.