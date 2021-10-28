To the editor: Regarding the article “Tyler lays out $5.6M in spending and names an advisory council,” I have a question.
If the American Rescue Plan Act money is supposed to be distributed throughout our community, and we have a general idea of what areas the money will be applied to, why would the meetings need to be held in a private, sacred place to not be watched or questioned?
Having closed meetings is a big deal to me. The mayor, city councilors and committees work for the public, making decisions to best help the public. So the meetings should be open so the public can watch and question in order to make sure the city and committee are doing what the public wants.
The goal isn’t to have all like-minded people discussing how things should be done; it’s about having open-minded people so a bunch of different ideas can be brought forward and the best ones can be applied.
City officials do not work for themselves, but for the people and when things go unwatched and unquestioned is when they’re afraid of what the public may think. Why would that be if they have the public’s best interest in mind?
Karen Kalinowsky, Pittsfield
The writer is a candidate for an at large seat on the Pittsfield City Council.