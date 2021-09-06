To the editor: The city seems to be once again heading for troubling times, especially in its downtown.
The mayor, who many claim makes few if any trips into businesses and never seems to take the pulse from downtown merchants, took a walk and it was front-page news in this paper. ("Pittsfield's North Street retailers want answers. Mayor Tyer says, 'It's a work in progress,'" Eagle, Aug. 21.) She heard many negative things about what has been happening, and the answers were bland and generic and, from what some have told me, uninterested and lacking in empathy.
But the answer that got me was that a hate crime, actually many hate crimes occur against one business, and the mayor claims she did not know they had occurred. In a city as small as ours, I cannot fathom that when a business is being attacked on a routine basis that no one is informing her of this. She isn’t offering stepped-up patrols, assistance in cleaning up the human waste being left behind, a mobile surveillance unit to catch the perpetrator on film — nothing. Just "I didn’t know." It’s either a lie or it is a massive failure on her part to be engaged with a part of the community we spend a lot of resources to make healthy.
That one statement undid any efforts by the Red-Carpet Team, Downtown Inc. or any landlords in an effort to recruit business to this city. That statement implies the police are not being asked to double down on these quality-of-life issues in general, or on the perpetrators of a hate crime in particular. There have been vigils and marches supporting the Four Freedoms, diversity and other things to show we are a welcoming community. That stuff is window dressing. Showing our colors as a community is how we address actual incidents and how we respond, and the response from the corner office on Allen Street shows that the mayor is disinterested and disengaged.
I voted for a modern charter that granted a four-year term to the mayor. Now I see that was an error. Running for office is what keeps politicians engaged. Let’s hope she learns how to be a leader in these next two years. We need solutions and we need actions — and we need results. Downtown is not safe. If it were safe, it would have good people on it instead of those who drive good people (and businesses) away.
Dave Pill, Pittsfield