To the editor: What's up with the main arteries of Pittsfield?
East Street, upper North Street and outer East Street are in deplorable condition! Many years of just patching some potholes have left these streets all washboards to say the least. For many years these streets have been neglected.
The ongoing work on Tyler Street and North Street has left residents in a mess. I will not drive North Street because of the chaos that is there. I see that the roundabout on Tyler Street is too narrow. And no banking of curbs to allow for wide vehicles to pass through — an engineering nightmare.
Our residents deserve better. It seems to me that highly trafficked streets should get the more attention.
Charles Daniel Kenyon, Pittsfield