To the editor: I'm concerned about the misguided mask directive imposed Nov. 8 upon Pittsfield by the city's Board of Health.
As coyly explained to me by someone at the Board of Health, this is not a mandate, but rather a "directive" — noncompliers cannot be fined or punished. Essentially, the board has deputized businesses to enforce this directive. Is this a role our businesspeople wish to have placed on them? Are they all doing so well that they can forgo the business of people who will eat at home or shop on Amazon during the holiday season? People unfamiliar with the bureaucratic nuance differentiating a “directive” and a “mandate” are likely to comply out of good faith or, at this point, habit; they should know that they are obeying a piece of stationery.
There are no locally meaningful metrics cited as to what triggered this directive nor, more importantly, is there a metric provided that indicates what numbers will determine if the masking rule has succeeded and can be lifted. I urge readers to visit the COVID Act Now website. As of Friday, you’ll find that Berkshire Medical Center’s 24-bed ICU capacity is now just 42 percent filled (only 1 COVID patient); the county positive test rate is 3 percent, within the “low” range. And even with a spike in new daily infections (an average of 37 per 100,000 people), that’s just 0.03 percent of us. Is there an “off-ramp”?
Consider the directive's tone: "Non-compliance with this directive may escalate the spread of COVID-19, thereby impacting the health and safety of all of us. Non-compliance with this directive, the City of Pittsfield Board of Health under their authority may implement more strict rules and regulations … may include fines … may include suspension and revocation of permits ..." May I propose that noncompliance also may not escalate the spread of COVID, nor impact the “all of us” who are protected by being vaccinated, having recovered or choosing to wear a mask? The remainder can be read as a threat to business owners — essentially "do as we say for as long as we say or else."
This is rule by fiat and coercion. The Health Board told me that these regulations will be revisited monthly. I suspect that many people feel that this timeframe is not frequent enough to address a very serious matter for our residents and local economy.
Albert Stern, Pittsfield