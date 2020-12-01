Pittsfield’s new bike lanes a foolish waste
To the editor:
Some of the taxpayers of Pittsfield may be either fooled or just oblivious to the waste of our money that was spent on the insane traffic lane and bicycle lane changes that have taken place on North Street, Bradford Street and who knows what other remote areas of Pittsfield. But the fact is that this foolishness costs us all.
It will probably be justified by our local politicians as free grant money from the state. Duh — where does the state get its money? From you and me. If you think I’m crazy, just take a drive from North Street onto Bradford Street and ask yourself why don’t you see any bike racks at Dery Funeral Home when the entire right lane is now designated as a bicycle path.
The strangest and most dangerous change is on the North Street block in front of Berkshire Bank. It has been reduced to one lane in each direction leaving zero options for emergency vehicles when traffic is backed up. How could that plan not have been vetoed by, or at least openly discussed with the Fire and Police departments? If that bottleneck has not already cost a life, I think it’s just a matter of time.
These traffic changes should require meetings of the minds and thoughtful discussions, as well as input from affected residents. If that procedure was followed, and I missed it, I offer my apology to the city.
Hopefully, the ridiculous right lane barriers on North Street and Wahconah Street will disappear with the first snow storm. To the bicycle enthusiasts in the area, you must know that you were used and that your healthy endeavor took a step back in the mind of the average citizen. Such an obvious and political move by the city casts a negative light on your passion.
Richard A Daly Sr., Pittsfield