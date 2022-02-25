To the editor: I’d like to welcome Michael Obasohan, Pittsfield’s first chief diversity officer, and thank him for taking this position. ("Meet the man who Pittsfield city officials hope will champion its diversity, equity and inclusion work," Eagle, Feb. 6.)
As a carpenter apprentice, I know there are codes and policies that look after folks. There are codes for homes to be built so fire is less likely to rage through them. That’s a win for us all and it’s not really an extra step because we believe in it.
Similarly, in growing our community there are ways to do so that protect and care for all our community members. Mr. Obasohan’s goal to create a strategic plan that includes all voices, I believe, has potential for the most buy-in and the greatest benefit for us all. Even if it’s not my home that “burns down,” it’s a win for us all that none of our community members are in harm's way.
Building codes are long established and refined. DEI work and ways to combat racism don’t have similar initiatives in our community. Maybe folks are kept from access to healthy food, good housing or inclusion in community decisions. However, if those relationships aren’t built with folks, especially with Black people, women, LGBTQIA folks, folks who are carrying more than their fair share, then we’ll never know what is really needed. Racism, though not equally, harms us all. We are missing out on our potential to have more insights and repair our home here.
Mr. Obasohan’s position is new for Pittsfield. I am sure he’s imagined a Pittsfield that’s more on the same team. I appreciate the time and dedication our local elected officials, committee members and community groups put into our community. And I wished the actions of council members trying to railroad Mr. Obasohan’s acceptance were stopped sooner and more strongly by other council members.
I believe Mr. Obasohan’s position offers community builders the opportunity to have a greater impact. More folks can believe in initiatives, because those initiatives came from us all, especially from Black, LGBTQIA and other folks not heard from enough. This is a step toward growing to care for where we live together.
To Mr. Obasohan, as a Great Barrington resident, I look forward to your work having ripples throughout the county. I am just one of many people in the community who support you and the work you are trying to accomplish. Please let us know how we can help.
Luke Pryjma, Great Barrington