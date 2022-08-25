To the editor: I wholeheartedly agree that something needs to be done with regard to Pittsfield's panhandling problem.
Recently, I was the first car in the left lane at a red light with two other lanes of traffic to my right and a panhandler a couple feet to my left standing on the median. Just as the light turned green and I was beginning to make the left turn, the panhandler jumped in front of my car to grab money from a car to my right. I slammed on my brakes and miraculously missed hitting this man by mere inches. Meanwhile, the shocked panhandler held up three lanes of traffic at the now-green light so he could collect his dollar from a good Samaritan.
I called the mayor's office and was politely told that, while they were very aware of the problem, they were not able to do anything about it. They referred me to the Police Department. The police, who also said they were aware of the problem and could not do anything about it, told me they would speak to the man. The same panhandler is still in the same spot three weeks later.
If I had hit him, I would no doubt be knee-deep in a lawsuit right now. The driver behind me, who could've easily rear-ended my car, would also be involved. How is this potentially dangerous situation nobody's problem to deal with but the motorists?
Pittsfield's elected officials and/or law enforcement need to address this issue before a tragedy occurs.
Lisa Krell, Lanesborough