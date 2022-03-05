To the editor: I read with interest The Eagle's editorial on Pittsfield's potholes. ("Our Opinion: Pittsfield must prioritize a sustainable solution to pothole problems," Eagle, March 4.)
Potholes are not the real problems but are related to the lack of expertise in the planning and procedures used in the preparations of the bidding process for the actual resurfacing of our roads. I can show you roads that were resurfaced two to five years ago and are all ready besieged by sizable potholes.
This is obviously the result of bad decisions by a poorly informed and educated administration.
Vic Ostellino, Pittsfield