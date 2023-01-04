Letter: Pittsfield's problems loom large for upcoming city elections

To the editor: There are a lot of complaints about bike paths, road conditions, health considerations and other city issues
No one seems to have any legitimate answers except a ton of vague excuses and a lot of passing the buck. Note a lot of the complaints are not only from Pittsfield residents but from visitors all over Berkshire County. I am sure the road problems would not have existed if Peter Bruno and Joe Cimini were still in charge of the city's Department of Public Utilities.
Mayor Linda Tyer seems to be getting a lot of bad advice from her department leaders. Maybe a clean sweep is necessary in the next election.
Vic Ostellino, Pittsfield