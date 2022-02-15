To the editor: I read about the city’s attack on the repair of potholes around Pittsfield. ("Pittsfield's highway department fills more than 1,000 potholes in one day, barely putting a dent in one of the worst winters for city's roads," Eagle, Feb. 12.)
This is, of course, commendable and should help to save vehicle owners many hundreds of dollars in damage to their cars.
However, it seems like the filling of potholes is only a temporary solution as it appears the asphalt soon heaves again and snow plows come along and tear the asphalt out of the hole exposing it to vehicle tires again. What is the city’s long-term solution on roads such as Barker Road and Dan Fox Drive going down to the ski area?
The article stated that there is a notorious pothole on Barker Road northbound just before the airport. I was traveling this area a day or so before the patching was done after dark and hit this pothole very hard at a slow rate of speed as I was slowing down to make a right turn onto Dan Fox Drive.
Is the city responsible for any damage done to a citizen’s vehicle when they know this is a notorious pothole?
I have yet to get my vehicle into the dealer and have them take a look to make sure my upper and lower arms are not damaged.
This occurred a few years ago to my previous leased vehicle hitting a pothole in Pittsfield that resulted in about a $200 repair bill on my part to replace an upper arm as the car did not pass inspection.
Jeffrey Sherman, Pittsfield