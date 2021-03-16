To the editor: I am writing this letter to complain about the roads in the vicinity of Barker Road, Cadwell Avenue and Greendale Avenue.
I have written to the city councilors and the mayor and they tell me what I want to hear and nothing else gets done. These roads are a safety hazard and something needs to get done. I realize that these roads are not main roads, but there are tenants that travel these roads on a daily basis.
Now understand that if you don't want to take my word for it, when you have a minute please take a ride out there and see for yourself. Homeowners have to pay taxes just like anyone else, so I believe that there should be decent roads in all areas and not just the rich section of town. Now let me say when these people were running for office they knew who we were when they wanted our votes; after they were elected it just seems like we are forgotten.
I know the city wouldn't want people to stop paying their property tax. I just can't believe how lousy these roads are in this area. Again, please take a ride one day and see what I am talking about. Their way of fixing them is to patch and patch and patch, which doesn't hold. As soon as it rains it washes away, and some of these holes are very deep.
Thank you for letting me talk. We can't depend on our politicians, so I thought that maybe you could help by printing this so everyone can see it.
Mathew Cantoni, Pittsfield