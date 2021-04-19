To the editor: Having seen the credentials of the four candidates for the superintendent's position, and feeling excited after watching the interviews, I assumed that one of the women would be chosen.
They were both strong, competent, clear thinkers, confident and enthusiastic. Our city would be honored to have one of them lead our education department. I was wrong.
The School Committee shocked me with their choice. Our school system needs an infusion of new thought, some "out-of-the-box" thinking, but what was chosen was just more of the same old, same old. It was not hard to understand why Dennis Powell opted out of the committee. I personally wish he would stay. Our city needs his voice.
Pittsfield will survive, but survival may not be enough to raise our city up to where we want it to be. Perhaps next time we can be more forward-thinking and courageous, take a leap of faith and realize that a bird in hand is not always better.
Carol Messerschmitt, Pittsfield