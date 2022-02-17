To the editor: What is The Eagle’s policy on plagiarism in letters to the editor?
I had to chuckle to myself when I read Jesse Spector’s Feb. 4 letter to the editor critiquing Thomas Gilardi’s Feb. 2 letter “We should rename the political parties.” I agree with Spector’s criticism, but that is beside the point as the interesting thing is that most of Gilardi’s letter was lifted word-for-word from Marvin Glusman’s Jan. 11 letter to the Sarasota Herald-Tribune titled “Rebrand parties with Extremist, Moderate labels.”
I hope that The Eagle will include plagiarism in their stated rules for letters (“Have Your Say”) and reject letters that violate this rule.
Paul D. Nugent, Lenox
Editor's note: The Eagle opposes plagiarism and will not be complicit in allowing authors to pass off others' writing as their own. This applies to letters to the editor and every section of the paper. We routinely screen letters to the editor for plagiarism, but because the letter in question included minor alterations to the original text, it eluded our screening. We apologize for missing this misappropriation, and we thank this reader for pointing it out to us.