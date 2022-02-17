Editor's Note

The Eagle is strongly opposed to plagiarism and does not allow authors to pass off others' writing as their own in letters to the editor or any section of the paper. This was not previously spelled out in our rules for letters because we thought it sufficiently obvious. Going forward, we will explicitly include this rule in the "Have Your Say" portion of the bottom of the Editorial Page. We screen letters to the editor for plagiarism, among other things, but like any human endeavor our system is not perfect. The letter in question (“We should rename the political parties," Eagle, Feb. 2) largely was an unattributed reproduction of another author's work previously published in a Florida newspaper. The plagiarized letter included minor alterations to the original text, which complicated our usual plagiarism screening. Having been alerted to this instance, we will update our letters editing processes going forward. We apologize for the error, and we thank this reader for pointing it out to us.

To the editor: What is The Eagle’s policy on plagiarism in letters to the editor?

I had to chuckle to myself when I read Jesse Spector’s Feb. 4 letter to the editor critiquing Thomas Gilardi’s Feb. 2 letter “We should rename the political parties.” I agree with Spector’s criticism, but that is beside the point as the interesting thing is that most of Gilardi’s letter was lifted word-for-word from Marvin Glusman’s Jan. 11 letter to the Sarasota Herald-Tribune titled “Rebrand parties with Extremist, Moderate labels.”

I hope that The Eagle will include plagiarism in their stated rules for letters (“Have Your Say”) and reject letters that violate this rule.

Paul D. Nugent, Lenox

Editor's note: The Eagle opposes plagiarism and will not be complicit in allowing authors to pass off others' writing as their own. This applies to letters to the editor and every section of the paper. We routinely screen letters to the editor for plagiarism, but because the letter in question included minor alterations to the original text, it eluded our screening. We apologize for missing this misappropriation, and we thank this reader for pointing it out to us.