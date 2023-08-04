Letter: Please consider supporting Pan-Mass riders in effort to fight cancer

To the editor: On Aug. 5 and 6, local riders will be participating in the Pan-Mass Challenge to raise money to fight cancer.
One hundred percent of all rider-raised dollars go toward research and treatment of cancer through the Dana Farber Cancer Research Center.
Evan Hickok (traveling from the United Kingdom to participate), Fredrick Knight, Suzanne Merritt, Kevin Mitts, Jonathan Molk, Sam Smith, Craig Smith and Paul Smyth are participating as Forza-G team members in this year's Pan-Mass Challenge. In addition, friend Richard Simons will complete his 10th PMC this year. Forza-G has raised $483,000 so far in 2023.
Would you consider joining us in this fight? We ride, but you make the difference. Even if a rider has reached their fundraising goal, please still consider donating or, as we say, pile it on. To find out more about why we ride or to sponsor us, Google the riders' names and PMC. We are grateful to all our sponsors that make this a possibility. Thank you.
Daniel Moon, Pittsfield
The writer is a member of team Forza-G in his 12th year riding in the Pan-Mass Challenge.