Letter: Please get behind community effort to save the Triplex

To the editor: As the days draw rapidly closer to the moment when we may well lose our beloved and only local movie theater, the whole community needs to rally. ("A second buyer is coming in hot for The Triplex movie theater in Great Barrington," Eagle, April 6.)
Together, our community can own and run the theatre as a nonprofit if we each give just a little. Donations can be made to savethetriplex.org. Time is of the essence.
Richard Stanley has valiantly kept the theater going all through COVID but at a hefty cost. We should all be wearing buttons that say “Go to the movies” while we still can. I for one would greatly miss being able to have a meal in town and hop over to catch a film, especially the foreign and independent films that have always run in the fourth theater upstairs. Our kids need to know the pleasure of eating hot popcorn and watching movies on the big screen, not just on their phones or laptops.
Fingers crossed, everyone. If we all do our part, we can save the Triplex.
Joan Ackermann, Mill River