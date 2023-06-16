Letter: Please join Bread for the World's campaign to push nourishing legislation

To the editor: Who writes letters to their congressional leaders these days?
At least one strong political action organization, Bread For The World, asks us to join their annual offering of letters campaign to advocate for legislation to address food insecurity and poverty. At First and South Congregational Church in Pittsfield, the church members and the South Community Food Pantry volunteers and guests generated 327 signed letters to be delivered in person to U.S. Rep. Richard Neal, Sen. Elizabeth Warren and Sen. Edward Markey.
Bread For The World, founded in 1974, is a collective faith-based voice urging our nation’s decision makers to end hunger at home and abroad. This year’s campaign focus is on the Farm Bill, which is renewed every five years and is due to be voted on in September.
It is our nation’s most important food system legislation. Programs like Supplemental Nutritional Assistance Program (SNAP), the child tax credit, the National School Lunch program, and the international Food for Peace program are threatened. Bread for the World’s advocacy and your letters help to strengthen these programs and others.
“Through nonpartisan political engagement, we’ve helped strengthen national nutrition programs, drastically reducing hunger in the U.S.," according to Bread for the World's website. "We’ve also advocated to strengthen and improve U.S. international assistance, thus supporting the dramatic progress against hunger that many countries in Africa, Asia and Latin America have achieved. The policies and programs Bread fights for have impacted 320 million Americans and more than 7 billion people around the world.”
We all can make a difference; we all can do our part. Please consider taking the time to contact your representative and senators. Bread For The World has a sample electronic letter that you can personalize and send to our Massachusetts legislators. Just go to bread.org/farmbill. It is easy to do and impactful.
Dick Noble, Pittsfield
Susan Kaufman, Pittsfield
The writers represent the Mission and Outreach Team at First and South Congregational Church in Pittsfield.