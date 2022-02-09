To the editor: Andrew Jackson was convinced he was robbed of the presidency in 1824 by a “corrupt bargain” between Henry Clay and John Quincy Adams. There was no insurrection by Jackson’s supporters.
Samuel Tilden was robbed of the presidency in 1876 when a bargain for removal of federal troops from the Reconstruction South (leading to the reign of Jim Crow) was made that would swing electors from Louisiana, South Carolina and Florida to Rutherford B Hayes. There was no seizure of ballot boxes.
In 1960, Richard M. Nixon was sure votes were stolen and/or bought in Chicago. He did not appeal the election of John F. Kennedy. No forced changes in election personnel resulted.
In 2000, the Supreme Court found that George W. Bush had won. Election law is the province of the states, not subject to federal jurisdiction. Al Gore knew this, and yet after this dubious ruling he went home and did not whine. There were no ongoing vitriolic protests or specious claims of election fraud.
None of these victims of dubious election practices did anything more than go home. Jackson and Nixon subsequently won the presidency; we are still living with the consequences of Nixon’s southern strategy and of the Republican Party’s descent into divisive strategies under Lee Atwater and then Karl Rove and most recently into the murky waters of sacrificing our republic at the altar of an egomaniacal malignant narcissist.
Please pray for our republic.
Leonard H. Sigal, Stockbridge