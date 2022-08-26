To the editor: I am proud to once again be co-chairing the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention's Out of the Darkness Walk to fight suicide with my good friend and fellow Berkshire Coalition for Suicide Prevention board member Lee Watroba.
We will be walking Oct. 1 at First Street Common in Pittsfield to draw attention to the importance of suicide prevention and will be joined by many who share our dedication. Last year, more than 550 Out of the Darkness Walks took place in communities and on campuses across the United States, attended by a quarter-million dedicated people who share my passion. Our movement is growing.
Like many, I walk because suicide has affected me personally. I lost my brother, father and son to suicide, and I have had my own struggles with mental illness and suicidal thoughts. As a result, I have dedicated my time to educating others about suicide prevention and mental health. I know as a country we can do better at saving lives from suicide with more education, advocacy, research and community outreach. These things take resources, and that’s why our walk is also a fundraiser for the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention.
Our goal is to spread awareness that suicide is a leading cause of death in the United States. A 2021 Centers for Disease Control and Prevention study reports that suicide is the second leading cause of death among individuals between the ages of 10 and 14 and from 25 and 34, and more than a third of high school students surveyed experienced stress, anxiety or depression; nearly a fifth said they seriously considered suicide during the COVID-19 pandemic. Imagine that nearly 20 percent of high school students report serious thoughts of suicide. Please help us ensure that our mental health is deemed as important as our physical health and help bring hope to those affected by suicide.
Join me at this walk. We need you. You can join my team or create your own team to honor someone who struggles or remember someone lost to suicide. Registration just takes a minute at afsp.org/berkshirewalk. My team is BCSP Berkshire Coalition for Suicide Prevention and membership is open.
If you are in crisis: call or text the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline 988. More resources can be found at berkshirecoalition.org or AFSP.org
Bertha Connelley, Lee
The writer is vice president of the Berkshire Coalition for Suicide Prevention and co-chair of the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention out of the Darkness Walk.