Letter: Please wear reflective clothing if you're walking, jogging or biking

To the editor: I write this letter every summer, but the attitude of our dear Berkshire bike riders, joggers and dog walkers continues.
Wearing black, dark blue or red clothing may be stylish, but you disappear in deep tree shadows especially on bright sunny days. Our older drivers, many wearing sunglasses, simply cannot see you in those shadows.
When I stop and ask them nicely to consider wearing more reflective bright yellow and green apparel, I'm often met with a snarl, a reminder that they have the right of way and a demand that I drive more slowly and carefully or a suggestion that maybe I'm too old to drive.
Of course, they are entitled to that point of view, but if I or any of our senior drivers do hit a rider or a pedestrian because they were not seen in time, they will probably be in the right, we will be terribly sorry and our insurance company will pay their grieving family a fair settlement.
Reflective clothing is not expensive. Please wear it.
Neal Pilson, Richmond