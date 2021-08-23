To the editor: As a former Massachusetts state representative who worked to advance carbon-pricing legislation while in office, I am proud to see my former colleague, Rep. Bill Driscoll, championing the Green Future Act. ("More carbon pricing could enable state to meet climate goals," Eagle, Aug. 16.)
This legislation is a bold climate initiative that will help our commonwealth reach our mandated net-zero emissions goal by 2050. At a time when the climate crisis is escalating, enacting proven policies such as carbon pricing as a way to invest in green infrastructure is critical to protecting the environment, our communities and our economy.
Over the past few decades, our warming planet has continued to bring about extreme weather events, with coastal and environmental justice communities bearing the most significant burdens. Reports from scientists and warnings from public health officials make clear that our time to act is running out. Increased investments in clean energy will help protect our businesses, create jobs and expand the green economy.
We all need to be in the fight against the urgent climate crisis, including the organization I lead, the Alliance for Business Leadership, which is a proud member of the Green Future Now coalition. Together, let’s continue to prioritize forward-thinking climate solutions for a sustainable future for our commonwealth.
Jennifer Benson, Boston
The writer is president of the Alliance for Business Leadership.