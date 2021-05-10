To the editor: I would like to thank The Berkshire Eagle for publishing the fine literary work of Mr. Thomas D. Gilardi ("Letter: America deserves better than Biden," Eagle, Wednesday).
Every month, we are treated to his full-throttled rants, complete with unsubstantiated facts, criticism and complaints, while offering no recommendations or solutions to the citizens of the United States in general and Berkshire County in particular.
I am a Rockefeller Republican and have been a Republican voter all my adult life. George Orwell was quoted in the Washington Examiner stating: “If liberty means anything at all, it means the right to tell people what they do not want to hear.” So, for all the Berkshire residents who view other opinions as an existential threat, lighten up. Consider the source, have a good laugh, shake your head and know that all Americans are entitled to express their opinions. This is what makes the Berkshires and the U.S. such a great place to live.
Thank you to The Berkshire Eagle for defending all points of view.
The best way to express your opinion and drive real change is to vote. Go Red Sox.
Daniel Kaufman, Hinsdale