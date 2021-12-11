To the editor: I would like to respond to a recent letter-writer’s three points that he uses to oppose the End of Life Options Act that is presently before the Massachusetts Legislature. ("Letter: My three reasons for opposing End of Life Options Act," Eagle, Dec. 9.)
Purpose: The writer gives a broad and personal view of a theological position and describes it in a manner that implies that this is a singularly held belief by all who call themselves Christian. It also implies that it is the only religious belief that has merit or should be considered. I would counter that in our country we are free to hold our own or no religious beliefs, and many beliefs see death very differently then either his or mine and have that right. As a Christian, I assure the writer that he does not speak for me and how I understand my faith. I would urge caution to those who feel they can speak for the state of another’s soul or the mind of God.
Language: There is a very good and sound reason for not using the term "suicide" in the legislation. There are specific legal realities that come into play when death is determined to be suicide, and that is the reason that this present legislation does not use the word. It is also why those who might choose this end-of-life avenue need to protect themselves and their loved ones from the present legal punishments that we impose on "death by suicide." Death with dignity implies just what the words say — and with all the protections that many voice concern about.
Role of government: To my way of thinking, the role of government is to protect the entire citizenry from one form of thinking or belief, to uphold the Constitution and its laws — not just the laws that one person or group likes. Its role is to do that which benefits the corporate good and to provide those elements that individuals and states cannot do adequately for or by themselves. I agree with the writer when he writes, “Government has a role as the standard bearer for our society. Who are we? What value do we place on life?” I wonder why he changed his pronoun for his last statement: ”I believe in the sanctity of life and want government to do same as well.” He departed from acknowledging the “we,” and that is the problem.
Craig Clemow, Williamstown
The writer is a retired United Methodist clergyman and a licensed clinical psychologist.