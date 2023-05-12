Letter: Police should exemplify rules of the road

To the editor: My son and I recently were driving south on Barker Road.
I noticed a state trooper's car behind me. He followed me for about three miles, never more than one or two car lengths behind me. Drivers should allow at least one car length for every 10 miles per hour of speed. He had no lights or sirens on or any indication he was off to an emergency.
I turned off to my destination and he continued on at a very rapid rate of speed. I am wondering why police officers feel they do not have to obey the rules and the law of the roads as all average citizens do when they are not off to a call.
Vic Ostellino, Pittsfield