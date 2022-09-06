To the editor: Ironically, I was about to write a letter to The Eagle saying that the purchase of Tasers by the Pittsfield Police Department is a huge waste of money, because they clearly don't work.
Then came the recent article by reporter Meg Britton-Mehlisch. ("Here's why Tasers failed to change the outcome in the shooting of Miguel Estrella," Eagle, Aug. 30.)
The tragic and unnecessary death of Miguel Estrella is proof of that. Our culture is so infatuated with high-tech gizmos, and Tasers are a classic example. And not just in Pittsfield. I can recall many other fatal police shootings where the Taser was tried initially but didn't get the job done.
I'm going to be 70 years old next time around, so maybe that explains why I'm much more of a low-tech guy. NASA spent millions developing a ball point pen that would work in zero gravity. The Russians used a pencil. That brings me to my question: Whatever happened to debilitating face sprays? When I'm working on old houses, I can encounter some very angry hornets and yellow jackets. While I try to avoid killing anything unless absolutely necessary, sometimes lethal bug spray is required. The stuff I buy at the hardware store shoots a tight, accurate stream close to 20 feet.
You can't tell me that law enforcement doesn't have access to some very nasty but nonfatal chemicals that can blind an assailant. If those two officers had both been hosing down Estrella's face with mace or some other potent chemical, it's hard to imagine their lives would have been in danger due to a fatal stab wound. One officer apparently missed his Taser shot, but I've never missed with that stream of bug spray. The people who make Tasers have been very good at marketing their product, but the facts suggest that simpler tactics are superior.
I don't really blame the officer, because he was apparently taught to use the Taser, then his firearm. But I believe shooting that guy was simply unnecessary.
Arne Waldstein, Housatonic