Letter: Police should protect public, even if the threat comes from other officers

To the editor: The 2020 death of George Floyd and the 2023 death of Tyre Nichols have raised questions regarding how law should regulate the duty of police officers to intervene.
My proposed ordinance reads, “It shall be the duty of any on duty Pittsfield Police Officer to intervene when a police officer in their vicinity (be they from the Pittsfield Police Department, another municipality’s police department, Massachusetts State Police, or federal law enforcement) engages in unlawful violence against any person so as to result in bodily injury or substantial physical pain.” Recently passed Mass. Gen. Laws Ch. 6E Sect. 15 reads, “An officer present and observing another officer using physical force, including deadly force, beyond that which is necessary or objectively reasonable based on the totality of the circumstances, shall intervene to prevent the use of unreasonable force unless intervening would result in imminent harm to the officer or another identifiable individual.”
Because state troopers and FBI agents are not usually considered “officers,” my duty to intervene casts a wider scope and does not merely apply to potential unlawful violence from fellow Pittsfield Police officers.
One major policy difference between my proposed ordinance and state law is what might be called the “Uvalde exception.” In Uvalde, Texas, police were allowed to not protect the public because “intervening would result in imminent harm to the officer.” In Uvalde, police officers allowed a shooter to kill children one-by-one because they did want to risk being shot themselves.
The Massachusetts statute quite literally codifies this "I-might-get-hurt" exception into law. This is unacceptable. A police officer should be obligated to intervene when another officer is visiting unlawful violence on a citizen, even when the would-be intervening officer runs a risk of imminent physical harm or even possibly death. An exception could be made when intervention would result in certain death, and there would be absolutely no hope of saving the victim of police violence, but that should be the only exception. This would rarely be applicable. Another exception might be for possible harm to the public.
The I-might-get-hurt exception could undermine tort actions for negligence when police officers refuse to intervene because there is no clear duty to act. For the same reason, it muddies the waters for civil rights claims, because qualified immunity also applies when there is no clear legal duty to act.
Rinaldo Del Gallo III, Pittsfield
The writer is an attorney.