Letter: Policy change badly needed in Great Barrington to support Mason Library

To the editor: As a devoted volunteer at Mason Library of almost nine years' standing and a Great Barrington resident for almost 10, I am appalled at what is happening at Mason, a pride and joy of our community. ("Two senior staff at Great Barrington libraries have resigned. Here's what drove them out," Eagle, May 24.)
In the last several weeks, we have learned of five staff departures, only one of which to my knowledge involves a talented person simply getting a better job, an expected cause of turnover. I fear that the failure of the town government to properly manage and support the library and its staff is the root cause of these problems. When the current director leaves (she has announced her resignation), her replacement will be the fourth director I have worked with in fewer than 10 years.
And now, we learn of further draconian restrictions of library days/hours to accommodate short staffing. On June 13, the children's/young adult section was shut down in the middle of the day because of short staffing. I can assure you that Mason, with its wonderful children's librarian, is the reason that hundreds, perhaps thousands, of young people in this town are becoming lifelong readers. How can the town fail to support this vital function?
As Barbara Tuchman, the distinguished historian, once said, "There is nothing quite so sad as the shuttered door of a library."
Here are three suggestions: the Select Board should create a rotating schedule of volunteers to work at Mason and Ramsdell. They obviously do not know or appreciate what the library means to the citizens of Great Barrington. It would be a real education for them.
Next, use some of the absurd cannabis revenues (as a child of the '60s, this "industry" continues to baffle me) to restore the physical plant of the library and staff it properly.
If they can't do that, the board should explore spinning off the library system into an independent nonprofit. Being part of the town government is not doing us any good; perhaps an independent operation would do a better job.
Mal Wasserman, Great Barrington