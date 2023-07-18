Letter: Political activism on the high court

To the editor: The Supreme Court currently has three liberal justices and six far-right political activists.
We cannot refer to those six as conservatives because they do not respect legal precedence, some are not ethical and, by their decisions, they legislate their religious beliefs. This is appreciated by the House “Freedom Caucus” because banning abortion, for example, would never have the votes to pass, but the Supreme Court answers to no one, so they can do as they please if they have at least five votes.
How did we get a Supreme Court that is so political? The easy answer is that during their Senate hearings for elevation to the court, they said what was necessary for approval. Hence, they lied. They said they would respect precedence and, once approved, they didn’t.
They also must have a lot of free time on their hands because they agreed to hear a “what if” question posed by a Colorado web designer who wanted to form a company and allegedly was asked by a gay man to prepare something for his wedding. She wants to refuse because she is opposed to gay marriage. This stance violates Colorado law.
She never formed a company and was never approached by anyone asking her to do what she said (the man she quoted isn’t gay, has been married for 15 years, has a child and never had communications with the litigant), so this was brought to the court by someone who is yet to be harmed. She made up a fantasy, which I assume means she does not have “legal standing.” Yet the Supreme Court right-wingers twisted themselves into a pretzel to find a way to make the LGBTQ community less in the eyes of the law. This decision will likely open the floodgates allowing prejudice in the name of religious Liberty. The bigger question is why would the court waste their time on this unless they wanted to engage in politics?
Some Republicans in Congress recognize that the Supreme Court and the Republican House majority are using every opportunity to take popular rights away, so they have asked their aggressive members to be less vocal until after the election, which is code for they can then continue their unpopular efforts with little that can be done to stop them.
Frank Gunsberg, Great Barrington