To the editor: Although Clarence Fanto ("Clarence Fanto: Fed up with both political parties? Here’s a catalog of reasons why," Eagle, Feb. 25) and The Washington Post make good points about why so many Americans are turning off and away from politics, I must strongly disagree with his main point.
A strong democracy does not require "a healthy two-party system." On the contrary, as George Washington and other Founding Fathers noted, a strong democracy depends on the existence of no political parties. The GOP has gone completely off the rails, and the Dems have, decade after decade, proven themselves to be mostly inept. If parties didn't exist, then candidates and bills would be voted on their substance, not on their partisan origins or support.
The only time I ever witnessed a more or less effective functioning of the party system was back in the late 1960s and early '70s in New York City when there were four strong parties: Democratic, Republican, Liberal and Conservative. It was difficult to get elected or to get much past the City Council without the backing of at least two parties. That prevented The Big Two from going too far in their ideological crusades.
Gary Soucie, Williamstown