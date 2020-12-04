Politicians should share in constituents’ sacrifices
To the editor:
On the radio recently, at least three holiday charities are looking for more money. I went by the St. James Food pantry and it was very busy. Since March, everyone in the private sector have made great sacrifices, too many small businesses are no longer around and people’s wallets are much lighter. To many families, this year the holidays will be stressful and in many cases sad.
Meanwhile, no elected politician in Massachusetts has not had to make a similar sacrifice. They continue to get paid and haven’t lost a benefit or perk.
Between the local towns, states and Congress, all of our taxpayer money has either been mismanaged, stolen, gone to the wrong people, places or causes, or just been wasted. Ever since state Rep. William “Smitty” Pignatelli, state Sen. Adam Hinds, U.S. Rep. Richard Neal, and U.S. Sens. Ed Markey and Elizabeth Warren have been in office, these same holiday charities have asked for bigger donations, more toys and more help for the holidays. So what have they done to help the poor, veterans, elderly and disabled? Poverty, crime and poor education have gone up, especially this year, yet always get a free ride, no bad press or be held accountable for raising our taxes and giving us little to nothing for our money. Remember, everyone pays taxes, between sales taxes, user fees and dozens of other ways for government to separate citizens from their hard-earned money.
Perhaps our elected officials can sacrifice their raises, perks and benefits to help a staving child, disabled veteran or a patient in a nursing home.
So keep helping the charities of your choice, drop off food to a food pantry and donate a toy, because as always big government is AWOL.
Patrick Fennell, Great Barrington