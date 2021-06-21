To the editor: Between Sens. Ed Markey and Eilzabeth Warren and Rep. Richie Neal, they have been in Congress for almost seven decades.
When it comes to solving problems that involve racism the best they can come up with is another paid federal holiday? Really?
These career politicians need to be held accountable for their lack of solutions and no accomplishments. If voting for a paid federal holiday is the best they can do, they need to resign in shame.
Why should the private sector have to fund yet another federal holiday? Congress is on holiday 365 days a year based on what they have gotten done.
Seven decades of experience down the drain.
Patrick Fennell, Great Barrington