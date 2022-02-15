To the editor: First-time writer, longtime complainer of this monstrosity. This blot on our beautiful Berkshire landscape has been haunting the community for over 25 years. Why has nothing ever been done to beautify the wall on Pontoosuc Lake?
I was in fourth grade when “the big ugly wall,” as our family called it, was thrown up. I remember asking my parents, “How can they do this to our lake?” and for decades I’ve been thinking, hoping, wishing and praying that someone would correct this eye sore. Is it possible to grow vines or flowers? I saw in Cheshire a mural was painted on much less of a deformity on Route 8.
I’ll take anything at this point. I have friends willing to paint. Our favorite idea has been to paint stones on the wall and have tall grasses and vines going up it. Wouldn’t that be a lovely treat after years of anguish?
I write to you in hopes to highlight this Berkshire's blemish and that the newspaper may be able to arouse some more public interest and hopefully some action.
Jenna Giardina, Pittsfield