To the Editor: On Saturday, The Eagle’s headline read “What the hell’s going on downtown?”
My question is “What’s going on at The Eagle?" I’m not a prude. I listen to music that has some crude lyrics. I watch movies. I read books. I understand context. As a Catholic, I think about hell as a concept and as a place. I am not offended by the word, but I object to your placement of it.
I know that it was a quote from a retailer because it appeared later in the story. Why did the expression appear boldly on the front page? I remember being a child and reading the newspapers in our home and on racks in stores. Is this the type of expression you think young people should pick up from reading the front page of your paper?
But you might respond, “They’re not getting it from us. They get it from the surrounding culture.” Exactly. Perhaps the staff at The Eagle thinks this presentation is somehow “edgy” or relevant. That’s not what I want from the newspaper. I can get “edgy” material at any time for free. From The Eagle, I want truth, competence and dignity. Please leave the inexorable decline of discourse to others.
Kevin Kavanah, Great Barrington