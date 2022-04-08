To the editor: In a desperate attempt to get away from Trump, war, inflation, Republicans, etc., let’s talk about music.
You can tell a lot about a society from its music. Our music ceased to be music during the 1980s. Being of a liberal persuasion, I like to equate the death of American popular music with the coming of the Reagan presidency. Of course, he didn’t set out to destroy music; it’s just another symptom of the disease that came into being when management assumed power, labor unions all but disappeared and ordinary citizens lost hope. And so you can add to that equation: the disappearance of good music.
I define music as being composed of melody, rhythm, harmony and often lyrics. During the 1980s, melody disappeared altogether and lyrics became violent or meaningless. Why write something and call it a song if it has no melody? Just write a poem or a very short story and get it over with. But don’t make believe that you’re creating music, because you are not.
I know music when I hear it, and folks, they’re not making music anymore. They try to cover up that fact by producing those elaborate, expensive videos which are the definition of “much ado about nothing.” It’s all a lot of glitz and extravagance with your eye unable to focus on anything for more than a nanosecond before it changes to something else and then to something else until they repeat the cycle of something else's until it mercifully ends. All that fuss just to hide the fact that the song itself is not a song at all. And, of course, the younger generations actually think it is music because having never heard real music, they cannot tell the difference between music and noise. Does anyone over the age of 50 really think they’re going to be “singing” any of those bleak hip-hop and rap “songs” 50 years from now?
During my brief rental on this planet, I have experienced the thrill of a Gershwin melody and the despair of watching it morph into the depths of a Snoop Dogg lyric. The grim decline of our popular music is just another piece of the massive bear market in American culture.
Charles Steinhacker, Great Barrington