Post Office isn’t failing, it’s being failed
To the editor: Big business is trying to kill the Post Office.
For some time now, they have been imploring us to pay our bills online, even to the point that they send them so late (with dates on) that there’s no way mailed checks could get to them on time. Despite all the attacks from right-wing politicians who want to limit opportunities to vote, the Post Office managed to deliver enough of those votes to determine the election of Joe Biden and Kamala Harris. And yes, they did it all over the U.S., including Georgia.
So please, everyone, be grateful to your mail carrier and your local Post Office for doing their jobs heroically.
Irene Willis, Lenox