To the editor: In Wednesday's Eagle, it was reported that Sandisfield town voters "by a narrow margin ... rejected a marijuana bylaw that would have allowed the town to further restrict and regulate the cannabis industry." ("Voters reject pot bylaw, ban," Eagle.)
I feel the use of the word "narrow" is incorrect.
The passage of bylaws in our town requires a two-thirds vote, out of the 126 voters present, only 58, or 46 percent, voted for their passage. A minimum of the 84 voters present (not a simple majority, but 66 percent) needed to vote "yes" for the bylaws to pass. So, if my math is correct, the bylaws failed by a margin of 20 percent — hardly a "narrow" margin in my view.
As The Eagle reported, this has been a very contentious issue (subject to "hot debate") in Sandisfield. But by stating that the margin between support and opposition to the bylaws was "narrow," the Eagle misleads the public into thinking that Sandisfield voters didn't make their wishes abundantly clear — again, a 20 percent margin is substantial.
Going forward, I urge The Eagle to not use adjectives such as "narrow" when they don't apply.
Melissa Bye, Sandisfield